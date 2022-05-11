About your home page

Your home page is set to display the four most recent articles from the blog category in a column. Then there are links to the next two oldest articles. You can change those numbers by editing the content options settings in the blog tab in your site administrator. There is a link to your site administrator if you are logged in.

If you want to have your blog post broken into two parts, an introduction and then a full length separate page, use the Read More span to insert a break.

On the full page you will see both the introductory content and the rest of the article. You can change the settings to hide the introduction if you want.